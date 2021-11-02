“Please adopt me or at least try,” Oklahoma teen hoping to live and work on a farm with forever family

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This Oklahoma teen loves jeans, boots, horses and cattle – and his dreams center around finding a loving family with a place in the country to call home.

JD may be shy but is a polite young man with a big heart.

JD is 14 years old.

He loves riding horses – but like most boys his age – also loves video games.

So at Main Event, he was eager to try a virtual ride with a little more – horsepower.

JD climbed aboard the motorcycle game in his signature outfit – jeans and boots.

He’d wear them every day if he could.

“I try to,” JD said.

JD says riding horses is a source of peace for him.

“I trot and run,” he said, adding that he’s not afraid of going fast.

JD also loves dogs – and would like to have a pug one day.

He’s even picked out the perfect name.

“Smush,” he told News 4.

This young man has dreams of living on a ranch with a variety of four-legged friends.

He’s not afraid of the hard work.

“If you need me to do anything, just let me know,” JD said.

JD has spent the last two years trying to find a forever family.

It’s been difficult but he says he tries to take it in stride.

“Just another day of life,” said JD.

He’s patiently hoping that one day – though – will be the day his life changes.

“Please adopt me or at least try,” JD said.

He’s a kind teen hoping that the perfect family will give him a shot to find a place to call home.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

