Shy but kind 11-year-old hoping to find a place to call home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – He’s fun-loving, energetic 11-year-old little boy searching for a place to call home.

While his siblings have found their forever family, Landon has gone through two failed adoptions while searching for his perfect fit but he’s not letting that bring him down.

Landon is not a young man of many words but the third-grader is well-behaved, polite – and like most kids his age – full of energy!

News 4’s crew had fun trying to keep up with him at Brickopolis in Oklahoma City – where he proved to be quite the young athlete.

A sunny morning in Bricktown provided the perfect place for a kid to be a kid.

Landon excelled in his first ever game of mini golf but didn’t focus on his success for too long.

“Next one!” Landon said after getting a hole in one.

The young man is always moving forward – like he has for the past four years in DHS custody.

He is focusing on the positives – like his birthday he just celebrated in August.

“We played outside and opened presents and ate cake and hit a piñata,” he recalled from his big bash.

His favorite gift was Legos.

Landon loves to build.

“Houses and stuff,” Landon said.

While he builds the home of his dreams with blocks, he’s searching for the perfect family to fill it with love.

The last two years have been hard on the little boy – experiencing the pain of two failed adoptions.

Those at DHS who know Landon best say the perfect fit for him would be a two-parent household where he’s the only child – so he can get all the love and attention he deserves but Landon wouldn’t mind having some furry, four-legged brothers and sisters.

“Cat and a dog,” Landon said.

He is a sweet child – not giving up – in his search for a place to call home.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details, contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

