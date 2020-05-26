OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s a landmark occasion: A judge in a courtroom signals the official start to a new life through adoption, but the pandemic forced the courtrooms to close.

“We didn’t get a chance to go to court with our families or get an opportunity to meet a judge or bang gavel like most kids do. Instead we did it by Zoom,” adoptive mother Vickey said.

In their own home they listened to a judge as the adoption was finalized.

“You have to understand this is a really really really special day because you’ve got birthdays, but when someone really loves you enough to adopt you they haven’t given their hearts to you,” The Honorable Steve Bonner said.

Their story starts much earlier when Dr. Vickey met 7-year-old DJ in her own pediatrician’s office.

“My son was a patient of mine briefly with his former foster mom, and I had mentioned to her I wanted to be a foster family and adopt,” Vickey said.

With his adorable smile and calm demeanor Vickey fell in love.

“When I went into her office the first day she saw me she wanted to be my mom,” DJ said .

The foster family kept in touch with Vickey, and one day asked if she wanted to become DJ’s forever mom.

His little sister Brianna also needed a loving home.

Something that Vickey’s seen a lot in her line of work.

“Being a pediatrician you see the best and the worst of everything. You see kids that are neglected and abused, and you just know that there’s a huge need,” Vickey said.

Vickey welcomed DJ and Brianna into her Norman home with open arms on October 26.

It was a bittersweet moment for DJ who’s had to move too many times in his young life.

“He was really sad, and I remember us sitting on the couch and I put his head in my lap, and I told him this was the last time he was ever going to move. This was his last foster home he was going to ever have,” Vickey said.

“Every foster parent’s house I went to I would just go I would just stay here for one night and then leave. It means a lot for me to stay here all the time,” DJ said.

Now 10 and 7 years old, Brianna and DJ have settled into their new home.

Brianna with her favorite stuffed toys and DJ sporting his favorite college football team, OU in his bedroom.

While their adoption was anything but traditional, Vickey made sure her son and daughter had the best day ever.

Marked with a surprise parade.

And signs they’ll keep forever to remember when they officially became one family unit.

“Congratulations to you all,” said the judge.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

