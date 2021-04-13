“So at least I’m not alone,” Oklahoma teen continues 8-year search for loving family

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s been four years since we first met this Oklahoma teen searching for a place to call home and, unfortunately, he’s still looking.

At 17-years-old, Rohon has faced a lot.

He has spent eight years in DHS custody with the heartache of failed adoptions along the way, but this teen with a cool and calm demeanor has not let that keep him down.

He’s a genius with computers and is even teaching himself how to speak Japanese!

KFOR asked Rohon how he’s learning the language.

“By watching too much anime and I also have a dictionary of Japanese,” he said.

Rohon is learning with purpose. He has dreams of moving to Tokyo and creating a video game.

He’s getting a head start by going into advanced programming courses and creating content on social media.

“I’m trying to be a TikTok’er right now,” Rohon said.

Rohon has a laid-back and fun demeanor, even though he’s been through a lot; something he revealed when we met him four years ago.

“I want to get out of foster care,” Rohon told KFOR. “I almost got adopted until the family wasn’t ready for me,”

Through the years, his search for a family hasn’t gotten easier.

“It’s had its bumps, but that’s what life is,” Rohon said. “I got used to the rejection even though my soul is saying, cry it out loud.”

He’s a smart, strong teen, hoping to find a family he can rely on and a place to call home.

“Maybe a couple of siblings and a mom and dad so at least I’m not alone,” Rohon said. “So that I know I have someone to talk to.”

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved.

For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

