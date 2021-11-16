“Someone that will love me,” Oklahoma teen hoping to find forever family in a place to call home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Malachi has spent seven years trying to find a family who will love him.

Though he says it’s been extremely tough, he’s still holding out hope.

Malachi is 15 years old.

He loves sports – and the Oklahoma City Thunder treated him to an extra special day.

Inside Penn Square Mall, you’ll find a paradise for Thunder fans at the Thunder Pop-Up Shop.

As Malachi looked at all the Thunder gear – he was met by a special guest.

Rumble and his friends stopped by with a surprise – a swag bag and a shopping spree.

“Also we would like to invite you and three of your friends to a Thunder game of your choice in December,” said Gayle Maxwell with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

But if Malachi was going to go to his first Thunder game, Rumble wanted to make sure he did it in style – trying on clothes.

Malachi says he loves sports – all sports.

“I like to get active and like to play hard,” Malachi said. “I like to ride bikes. I like to swim. I like to play with people.”

He also loves being on a team.

“You get to work with people that work with you,” Malachi said.

Now he just hopes the perfect team will come along for him – in the form of a family.

“Someone that will love me,” he said.

It’s been seven years since Malachi started his search for a family.

When asked what it’s been like, Malachi said “horrible.”

Malachi says he feels like he’s missed out on learning some of life’s most valuable lessons – and hopes to be the youngest in a big family with older siblings as role models.

“Being respectful, being responsible,” Malachi said.

If that right family is listening right now – Malachi only has one thing to say.

“I love you and I want you to have a good day with me,” said Malachi.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

