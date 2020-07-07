Teen finds A Place To Call Home before aging out

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – David Whitman is planning his 18th birthday party with his dads- something he couldn’t even imagine when KFOR interviewed him two years ago.

“Some of the kids in my situation don’t get adopted so, if you’re in my situation, I thought getting a job is the best idea so I could be prepared when I got closer to 18,” Whitman said when we interviewed him in October of 2018.

Just a few months after that interview James Gardner and Brett Baldwin got to meet David at Dave and Busters.

“It had been one of the first times out of my group home in a really long time. I mean I went to work but it was work so really going out and doing something fun was fun for me,” Whitman said.

“David was probably more comfortable than we were. I don’t know. I feel like he was probably a veteran in the process. We were still hadn’t met a lot of kids,” Brett Baldwin said.

They first saw David in the packets DHS hands out and then they saw his story on KFOR.

“And actually what finalized it was the story ya’ll did at the batting cages. That was sent to us, and when we found out he was getting his GED, working, he was trying hard to better his life,” James Gardner said.

It only took a few meetings before David moved in with Brett and James. It was a dream come true for a teen who’d already gone through two failed adoptions.

“I was relieved to be out of the group, but I just didn’t know how to act in that situation anymore so it was like news really hard hit. like this is real,” Whitman said.

Brett and James always knew they wanted a child and were open to all ages and sibling groups.

“There were so many stories of things just kind of falling into place the right way so we left it open and benefited from that because we ended up with the kid we should have,” Baldwin said.

In February of this year, the new family made it official inside an Oklahoma county courtroom.

They are a family embracing their new life together.

David now feels like he has the support system he needs to follow his dream of becoming an anesthesiologist.

And he has this message for those wanting to adopt —

“Everybody wants to adopt the young kids. but there’s a lot more teenagers in the system than young kids, and those are the ones that need help,” Whitman said.

He is a young man who finally found his place to call home.

David turned 18 on July 5.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

