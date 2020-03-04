Teen forced to grow up too fast hoping to find any type of family to give her a loving home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Shawna is a mature 15-year-old. She loves taking care of others and hopes to one day travel the world.



On this day, Shawna painted a horse with local artist Jennifer Hustis.



"I love riding horses,” Shawna said.



Bright colors put it all together. She says she loves yellow because it gives her joy.



“We'll go ahead and lift it up now," Hustis said.



A horse is a perfect choice for this animal lover.



"I like to perform, and I like to ride horses, and I like the circus a lot because I love elephants too," Shawna said.



She says she likes the large mammal for this reason.



"How they take care of their young and everything, they're very good mother figures," Shawna said.



Which makes sense for this 15-year-old who had to grow up too fast.

Shawna says she started taking care of her little brothers when she was only five or six years old.



"I would cook for them, clean the house, do laundry, stuff like that. I would bathe them,” Shawna said.



They even call her mom.

Now she can focus on being a teenager.



"I would describe myself as outgoing to a certain extent. I'm very social," Shawna said.



Popular and talented too.



"I'm working on a book right now," Shawna said. "It's called Something Gone Wrong. It's about this girl and a kidnapping and it's just made up, but I'm having fun with it."



It's just a hobby for Shawna though. She wants to be a nurse or enlist in the military.

She also hopes to adopt children one day.

"I want to adopt a baby and a teenager because I feel like if I get a baby, then I'm saving them from all of that heartbreak. If I get a teenager, I can help them because I know what they're going through," Shawna said.



She’s a true leader and a young lady wise beyond her years looking for her own family to adopt her.



"I just want a forever home to feel safe and secure in one area. I basically just want a family to love," Shawna said.



And one place to call home.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details, contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

