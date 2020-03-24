Teen meets favorite radio station; is hoping for a family to show him ‘loveness’

Moving around is common for Josh. He says he’s moved nine times and he really wants to find a family to adopt him soon.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This 14-year-old is a big music fan. In particular he loves listening to KJ103 and 101.9 The Twister, so we took him out to meet his favorite DJs.

“Hi I'm TJ,” Radio DJ TJ said.

“I'm Janet," Radio DJ Janet said.

"Nice to meet you,” Josh said.

We got Josh behind the scenes at the "I Heart Radio" studios in Oklahoma City.

"This is our KJ103 studio."

KJ103 is one of his favorite radio stations, and TJ, Janet and Jrod taught him how to take listener requests.

"Better take that call. KJ103,” Jrod said.

"Yeah, hi I'd like to speak to Josh please. Is Josh there?" Jrod said.

"Hi, man. How are you doing?" Josh asked.

"I would like to make a request,” Jrod said.

"Yes, what would you like to listen to?" Josh asked.

But when it comes to what Josh listens to the most, we went down the hall to 101.9 The Twister.

"It's Today's New Country on 101.9 The Twister. It's Buff, and I have a very special guest today. Lacey Lett from Channel 4 and Josh,” Buff said.

Buff sat us down for a radio interview to talk about a Place to Call Home and why Josh wants to be adopted.

"I am wonderful. I just hope I get the right family," Josh said.

After that I got a chance to talk to Josh about his favorite things. Technology and video games top the list, which is why he wants a career in the industry.

"Well, I would want to be a video game tester, but if that doesn't work out, I'll move on to game designer, but if that does not work out, I'll be working at Krispy Kreme producing my own donut," Josh said.

"It's going to be a baked peanut butter hole with jelly inside," Josh said.

It’s a favorite dessert for this teen.

Josh is in a foster home now. He just moved to a new school a few weeks ago.

"New place, new school, new friends," Josh said.

Moving around is common for Josh. He says he's moved nine times and he really wants to find a family to adopt him soon.

"That way I don't have to live like an outsider," Josh said.

“You feel like you're an outsider?" Reporter Lacey Lett said.

"Yeah, I feel like I'm an outsider, but if I get adopted by some family then I will be bonded by loveness again," Josh said.

A waiting child ready for his permanent place to call home.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details, contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

