Teen spends 8 years bettering himself to fulfill one wish: “Just a family that’s going to keep me”

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For the third time, KFOR is featuring a young man who is still searching for a place to call home while in his 8th year in DHS custody.

Although the journey has been tough, Thomas says it’s made him a better person – owning up to and learning from his mistakes.

News 4 featured Thomas when he was 11, 15 and now again as a 17-year-old, in his final year in DHS Custody.

He’s matured a lot, but one thing hasn’t changed – his love of sports.

So we took him to play a game of pickleball.

“I’ve never been here before but I’ve played,” Thomas said.

At Chicken N Pickle, Thomas and one of the pros took the first swings.

It took a little warming up – but it was obvious Thomas was a natural athlete.

Our crew asked him if he had any advice on how to play – he said to listen to the pro.

That’s the thing about Thomas, he’s been determined to learn from others – and himself – over his eight years searching for a family – without success.

“Some of that is my fault,” Thomas said. “I didn’t behave as much as I should but I really want to work toward a home because I feel I can really do it this time.”

As you can imagine, he’s faced a number of challenges.

“Just doing bad in school,” Thomas said, adding that the fact that he’s been through a lot is no reason for it. “That’s not an excuse, though. It’s really not.”

It’s a powerful admission from a teen who’s been working to better himself since he was 11 years old.

“Not arguing, saying yes ma’am, no ma’m, yes sir, no sir,” Thomas told News 4 in 2015.

The clock is ticking for Thomas to find a family.

He turns 18 next February.

“It’s definitely nerve-wracking, for sure,” Thomas said. “I’m not ready to be 18 yet, that’s for sure but time doesn’t go on my decisions.”

A 17-year-old who’s willing to do whatever it takes – to find a place to call home.

“Just a family that’s going to keep me and let me stay there for however long I need to stay,” Thomas said.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

