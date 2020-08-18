Teenager wants a caring, artistic and funny family to adopt

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Meet Evann, he has a kind heart with a lot of love to give. We took Evann to Martin Park Nature Center to meet some wildlife.

“You want to hold him underneath so you want to hold him like a cheese burger so top and bottom,” Evann said.

Evann got to a chance to get up close to wild animals at Martin Park Nature Center including a hissing cockroach.

“I kind of want it as a pet now,” he said.

This 15-year-old also got to feed the turtles in the pond…and you can tell they love the treats.

For Evann, a treat means Japanese cuisine.

“What’s your favorite food?” Reporter Lacey Lett asked.

“Sushi,” he responded.

“Oh me too!” Lett said.

In fact, Evann loves Asian culture.

“I’m actually learning to speak Japanese. I want to go to Japan and live there,” Evann said.

Right now, Evann lives in a foster home but hopes to make it to Broadway one day.

“I do it because the people there are really kind, supportive. They’re just different people,” Evann said.

This creative teen can act, sing and even do his own hair!

“I was having a bad day so I decided to take Kool-Aid to my hair and dye it,” Evann said.

Evann’s rainbow hair is about as cheerful as he is.

A positive child despite living in seven different foster homes over the past two years.

It is a painful part of the process.

“Mostly the packing process because I’m leaving and it’s just really upsetting because you thought they were your family for awhile and it’s just they can’t take care of you,” Evann said.

The typical person can’t imagine a life without knowing where they’ll wake up the next day.

For Evann, it’s common and one of the reasons he wants to be adopted.

“Because when you’re adopted you get to find that family and that stable home that will hopefully take care of you and love you until you become an adult,” Evann said.

Evann would like a loving, caring, artistic and funny family.

But most of all, he wants a place to call home.

“It doesn’t matter as long as I have someone there to support me through what I’m going through then I’ll be fine,” Evann said.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

A Place to Call Home is sponsored by True Sky Credit Union.