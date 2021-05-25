The last of his siblings hoping for adoption, Oklahoma teen dreams of finding a place to call home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This teen says all he wants is a family who will be there for him – and listen.

Over the last four years, Mikey’s seen his siblings find families – but the right place to call home for him hasn’t come along yet.

Mikey is 15 years old and loves animals.

In fact, he’s been really wanting to go to the OKC Zoo – so KFOR took him there for a visit.

Before entering DHS custody, Mikey says he grew up spending time on his grandparents’ farm.

There, he learned he’s happiest around four-legged friends of all shapes and sizes.

“Horses, cows, pigs, sheep and a llama,” he said.

As he’s familiar with farmyard animals – we first stopped by the goats and sheep to give them a little TLC.

Mikey says would love to start his own zoo and aquarium or have a farm one day

“I think they’re nice,” Mikey said of the zoo’s animals. “They actually know how to listen.”

Mikey says he wished people would take the time to listen – and would really like to have someone be there for him.

He says he went through a lot in his early childhood – and hopes finding a new family will bring a brighter future.

His search to find a family has been tough – seeing his siblings be adopted before him.

“It’s sad,” Mikey said.

Mikey hopes to find a family with younger and older siblings – preferably with a yard big enough to toss a football – and of course, animals.

“In the country with animals and big house,” said Mikey.

A teen who’s not given up hope on finding the love and care he longs for – in a place to call home.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

A Place to Call Home is sponsored by True Sky Credit Union.