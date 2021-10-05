“The older you are, the harder it gets,” Oklahoma teen hoping to be adopted before becoming an adult

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For six years, this young man has dreamed of finding a place to call home – and simple things he’s missed out on, like family game nights.

At 16-years-old, he’s hoping to make those dreams a reality before facing life as an adult.

Zach is a kind, laid-back teen who loves animals.

At the Oklahoma City Zoo, he got an up-close encounter with a very special resident.

For a day, Zach gets a peek behind the scenes at the Oklahoma City Zoo – a look at life as an animal caretaker on the Oklahoma trails – where the ostrich and the bison play

Zach met 20-year-old Mary Ann – who was ready for lunch – and he was serving up the entrée.

“She’s very cute,” Zach said.

Zach loves working with animals.

He also has dreams of working in tech.

“I want to make computers and start my own business making them,” he told News 4.

But for now he’s enjoying his junior year in high school.

“I read, I listen to music, I play some video games,” Zach said. “I also play board games.”

Zach says he’s always dreamed of sitting down at the table – for a classic family game night.

“A bigger family is – the more the merrier, I guess!” he said.

It’s been a dream of his during his six years in DHS custody.

“The older you are, the harder it gets,” said Zach.

It’s been a tough road.

Zach says he has a younger brother who was adopted.

“I get to visit him – very rarely – but I get to talk to him,” Zach said.

Now he’s just waiting for his time to find his very own place to call home.

“If they care, that would be nice – just somebody that cares,” said Zach.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

A Place to Call Home is sponsored by True Sky Credit Union.