“There’s plenty of other kids,” Oklahoma teen seeking adoption hopes to shine light on other kids in DHS custody

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gage is in his sixth year of hoping to find a family.



Though he, himself, has had a tough road – he’s tried to focus on all the lessons it’s taught him.



He actually says his heart is with all the other kids hoping to find a place to call home.

At 16 years old, Gage is thinking about his future.

He has dreams of becoming a welder, so we took him to Metro Tech where he learned what it takes to make it in the profession.



“I’m in love,” Gage said as he walked into the welding shop at Metro Tech.

It looks like a playground through his eyes.

Every creation and piece of equipment – leaving him fascinated and full of wonder.



Gage has had an interest in the field for several years.



“An uncle did blacksmithing,” he said. “He kind of got me into it, I guess. I feel like it is something that would give me a lot of opportunities and I would enjoy at the same time.”



While it is a tough profession, Gage says he’s tougher.

He doesn’t mind working in the heat.

“High temperature tolerance,” he said.



Gage has learned to go with the flow in even the hardest of situations.

He’s been in DHS custody for the better part of his life and has had to move a lot.



“I’ve learned to only have two or three bags worth of belongings so if I have to move I can just throw it in those bags and just go,” he said. “It makes things easier. That’s the only life you know and you just get used to it. Unfortunately, you don’t get to choose this life. It chooses you.”



Though it hasn’t been easy, Gage looks at the bright side.



“One thing that DHS has taught me is it’s better to give something a chance and have that backfire than not give it a chance,” he said. “When I think about it, if I had a family I wouldn’t have been to all the places I’ve been, seen all the people I’ve seen.”



While he hopes to a family who cares – his mind and heart is with all the other kids just like him.



“There’s also more than just me out there, there’s plenty of other kids,” Gage said.



A young man with big dreams and an even bigger heart – hoping not just he – but every child can find a place to call home.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

A Place to Call Home is sponsored by True Sky Credit Union.