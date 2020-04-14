Third child ever featured on “A Place to Call Home” still looking for a family

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – You might recognize October. He was the third child KFOR ever featured on ‘A Place to Call Home’ almost five years ago.

“I’m almost 16 now and I’m almost six foot as well, which is surprising,” October said.

He has grown up so much since that time, but he’s still searching for an adoptive family.

October has many interests, but baseball is one of his absolute favorites. It’s something he’s played since he was a young child.



“It was a wooden one. Didn’t really have the money for a metal one so we just took a piece of a branch and made a wooden bat,” October said.



It’s been a little while since this 15-year-old got to play on the diamond, but he’s hoping to get back into the game in school.



“I like playing first base and then catcher,” he said.

October also enjoys golf, skateboarding, and hunting.

Even though October has grown up a lot since the last time we saw him, his passion for school has never changed.



October tells KFOR that he’s moved around 20 times since the last time we saw him, but he hasn’t been totally alone. He has a mentor who has given him great experiences.



“It was awesome. He would do all of this stuff with me and then to show there are good people in the world who would do anything they can to help you. You just have to be willing to work with them. so I really want to give a shout out to him,” October said.



But October still hopes to be adopted. Five years ago, he wanted a dad to play golf with on the weekends.



“So me and him could go on the golf course and hit balls,” he said in 2015.



Now, he wants someone to give him guidance into adulthood.



“Really any family that’s willing. I just need someone that is available that is willing do anything it takes as long as I help me better myself,” October said.



A child growing up right before our eyes who deserves his own place to call home.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

A Place to Call Home is sponsored by True Sky Credit Union.