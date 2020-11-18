Two young brothers cling to hope and one another in search for A Place To Call Home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – These young brothers are so close in age and they’re best friends – banding together in their journey to find a family.

Dimitri is 10 years old and Jasper is 9.

They’re two small boys who share many interests and are full of lots of fun facts.

The duo really impressed everyone on a recent trip to the zoo.

“Whenever a rhino smacks their lips – they either like to smack their lips or they’re really hungry,” said Dimitri as he and Jasper fed a rhino named Shanti.

Shanti reminded them of one of their favorite creatures: dinosaurs.

“Dinosaurs back in the day – they actually had feathers like chickens. So that could be why chickens are here today,” said Dimitri.

The boys are fans of Jurassic Park and science.

“I basically want to be every kind of scientist. I want to be an engineer, I want to figure out medication, I want to find dinosaur bones. I want to find special rocks,” said Dimitri.

But first they both have one wish.

“A nice family,” said Jasper.

“I would want to have a nice family that let us do fun things,” said Dimitri

They say it’s been a tough three years without a home.

“We keep on going to people and they keep on saying no,” said Dimitri

But they remain hopeful the right family will come along – dreaming of what they’re looking forward to most about finding a family.

“Going to an adoption party before we go,” said Jasper.

“Also a really long drive, I just like going to drive to places,” said Dimitri

These two young brothers – sticking together in their search for a place to call home.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details, contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

