A Tidal Wave Upset for the Sooners as They Take Down #9 Bama

If Oklahoma was going to win their fourth game against an AP top ten opponent this month, they were going to have to do it without Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams. Both missed OU’s game with Bama due to health and safety protocols.

It got off to a good start for the Sooners as Umoja Gibson notched a steal, got in transition, stopped and popped a three to help the Cowboys jump out to an early lead. Gibson finished with 12. Sooners led by 3 at the break.

In the second half, De’Vion Harmon kept up his ridiculous play hitting a layup and a foul when the game was tied at 40. Harmon led OU with 18 points. One of four Sooners in double figures.

None of which was bigger than Brady Manek. Manek, who has been dealing with Covid issues as well as a lung injury, came on strong in the absence of Raves and Williams. He hit a tough jumper and foul inside to keep Bama at arms length. Manek had 12 points off the bench.

With 20 to play though, OU clinging to a two point lead, Elijah Harkless hit a massive midrange jumper to put the game away. Harkless had 14 as Oklahoma knocked off Alabama 66-61. They move to 11-4. It’s OU’s third win against the 9th ranked team this season. Their fourth against a top ten team this month.

In fact, it’s just the third time since 1948 a team has four regular season wins against an AP top ten foe. Next up for the Sooners they try to do it again. They face #10 Texas Tech Tuesday in Lubbock.