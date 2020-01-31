AAA in Edmond offering free car seat checks for families

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Safe Kids Oklahoma is collaborating with AAA in Edmond to offer a free community car seat check-up event this Saturday.

On Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., you can learn from nationally certified technicians how to properly install car seats and check those already installed.

According to the U.S Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, two out of three car seats are misused.

“Parents have the best of intentions when using a car seat but they may be unknowingly placing their child in harm’s way due to simple installation mistakes,” said Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma spokesperson. “Anyone using a child safety seat in their vehicle should educate themselves, even if they’ve been using one for years, to make sure it’s installed correctly.”

Parents, grandparents, and caregivers are urged to attend. The child using the seat and the car seat in use must be present.

The inspection typically takes 30 minutes.

The car seat checks will be held at AAA, located at 1701 S. Broadway Ave. in Edmond.

For more info about the event visit Safe Kids Oklahoma’s Facebook page or call (405) 470-2304.

