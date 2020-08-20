AAA Oklahoma urging caution on the roads as some kids return to unusual school schedules

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Safety experts want drivers to be aware that traffic patterns will be one of the many things looking different this school year.

From masks to book bags packed with sanitizer, many students are also adjusted to blended learning and new schedules for districts.

“Many of them have moved a little bit to accommodate different bus schedules as buses are spreading out their routes in order to accommodate fewer children on each bus,” said AAA Oklahoma Spokesperson Leslie Gamble.

Due to the pandemic – it’s been awhile since the kids have been in class.

“I’m so excited,” said Addison, a Washington Irving Elementary student.

“I’m so excited I could punch myself,” said Connor, who also attends Washington Irving.

Drivers need to be aware that level of excitement could lead to dangerous scenarios.

“Watching for little children that may not cross on the established paths, may not use crosswalks and may run through parking lots just because of their enthusiasm for the day,” Gamble said.

While distracted driving is always a concern – it increases this time of year.

“Can’t take that moment to post a picture on Instagram while we’re going through that school zone,” said Gamble.

It’s been a while for parents too – and with Oklahoma tragically seeing children die in hot cars this year, it’s important for parents to remember tired students who may fall asleep on their commute – or younger siblings in the back seat.

“We always urge parents to have something next to them in the front seat that reminds them that there’s a child in the backseat,” Gamble said. “Park, look and lock.”

There are multiple school districts in the OKC metro area so stay alert to different start times and schedules.

