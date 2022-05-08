OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dozens of abortion rights activists gathered at the State Capitol on Sunday.

The demonstration was held in response to a law Gov. Kevin Stitt recently signed to restrict abortion as well as a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft about overturning Roe v. Wade.

About 70 protesters chanted and marched, expressing their outrage.

“Honestly, I’m scared to death as a woman,” said a protester named Kelsey. “Women need options. It’s my body, my choice. If it’s your body, it’s your choice… As a woman, I don’t want a man making the choices for me. I don’t want my government making the choices for me.”

News was leaked last week about a Supreme Court opinion draft that would overturn Roe vs Wade and allow the states to make and enforce their own abortion laws.

Gov. Stitt signed Senate Bill 1503 into law Tuesday, May 3. The Texas-style “heartbeat” abortion legislation was signed with an emergency clause attached to make it effective immediately. The law, also known as the Oklahoma Heartbeat Act, opens up physicians to civil lawsuits if they perform abortions after cardiac activity can be detected in an embryo – around six weeks of pregnancy.

“Sometimes abortion is your only option and sometimes abortion is needed because the pregnancy is not health,” said Kelsey.

However, the measures appear to have the unwavering backing of numerous Oklahoma lawmakers.

”I’m really excited about the news that Roe v Wade is likely going to be kicked back to the States. Oklahoma has made it clear for some time that we are a pro life state,” said Rep. Cindy Roe, R-Lindsay. “They want the unborn to have the same right to life as you and I do.”

Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland said he’s also on board.

“We’ve got to protect the life of the innocent baby,” said Rep. Olsen. “It’s outstanding news for the lives of innocent babies.”

The activists said they plan to hold another demonstration on Saturday, May 14.