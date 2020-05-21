OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Democratic Party is suing the State Election Board over the new law requiring absentee voters to have their ballots notarized.

Shortly after the State Supreme Court Ruled absentee ballots did not need to be notarized, the legislature passed a law reversing that decision, citing concerns over voter fraud.

“We need to remove all hurdles, all obstacles to voting,” Chair of the Oklahoma Democratic Party Alicia Andrews told News 4. “Everyone should have free and clear access to the ballot box.”

In the lawsuit, filed Monday, the Democratic Party is asking a judge to block the state from enforcing the notary requirement.

This coming just weeks before the June election.

“The reality I don’t think people are aware of is that 47 other states do absentee without the notary requirement,” Andrews said. “I reject the claim that Oklahomans are more fraud susceptible than those 47 other states.”

Andrews says the absentee requirement is at the root of the lawsuit, but it’s not the only change they are asking for.

“We’re asking for voters to not have to provide their own postage. That amounts to basically a poll tax,” Andrews said. “We’re asking for leeway on the ballot receipt deadline.”

News 4 did reach out to the Election Board. Secretary Paul Ziriax had no comment, directing further questions to the Attorney General’s Office.

The Attorney General says it has not been served with a lawsuit, but when it is, the AG will let his filing speak for itself.