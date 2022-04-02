NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — An active shooter situation northeast of Oklahoma City ended with an armed robbery suspect shot and killed by authorities Saturday afternoon.

“It can be very dangerous when you have someone who’s shooting from a moving vehicle,” said Captain Valerie Littlejohn, with OCPD.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it was notified by an agency in Sedona, Ariz. to be on the lookout for an armed robbery suspect. An OHP trooper spotted the robbery suspect’s vehicle at Interstate 40 and Council Rd. and attempted to pull the vehicle over.

“Upon turning our lights on that vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and in an aggressive manner,” said OHP Trooper Eric Foster.

From I-40 and Council Rd., the suspect led troopers on a high speed chase onto the Kilpatrick Turnpike, which is where he began to fire a rifle at police through his back windshield.

“One OHP unit, the one that was in pursuit, actually took bullets in his car in through the windshield,” said Trooper Foster.

The chase eventually came to an end at Turner Turnpike, where police stopped the suspect using a tactical maneuver near mile marker 141. However, the suspect kept firing.

“The suspect exited the vehicle, grabbed a long rifle and begin to fire at law enforcement,” said Trooper Foster.

Eventually police shot back, resulting in the suspect’s death.

The incident shut both the east and westbound turnpike lanes down for hours, but it has since reopened.

Police say no officers or citizens were injured.