BERLIN, Germany (KFOR/Storyful) – Two climate activists glued themselves to a 66-million-year-old dinosaur skeleton in the Berlin Natural History Museum in Germany, saying “If we don’t want to face extinction, we must act now.”

“Just like the dinosaurs did back then, we are threatened with climate changes that we cannot withstand,” the protesters continued.

The group Letzte Generation, which translates in English to Last Generation, said “the federal government’s climate course threatens everyone’s life.”

The October 30th stunt is similar to those seen in England involving Just Stop Oil protestors, who have, in recent weeks, blocked traffic, spray painted buildings, thrown mashed potatoes at a Monet painting, thrown tomato soup at Vicent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” painting, glued their hands to the frame of another Vincent van Gogh artwork, as well as to Leonardo Da Vinci’s painting of The Last Supper, among other acts.