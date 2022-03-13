Desmond Bane scored 21 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies fended off a late push by the Oklahoma City Thunder to earn a 125-118 win Sunday night.

Memphis trailed for a total of 25 seconds, behind the double-digit scoring efforts of Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. (18), Ja Morant (17), Dillon Brooks (15), Brandon Clarke (12), Tyus Jones (12) and Ziaire Williams (11).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 31 points and seven assists. Darius Bazley had a season-high 29 points to go along with 10 rebounds for Oklahoma City, which has lost six of its last seven games.

Memphis led 38-26 at the end of the first quarter, with former OKC player Steven Adams recording seven points and eight rebounds in nine minutes. He finished with 9 points and 16 rebounds.

The Thunder opened up the second quarter on a 7-0 run that Lindy Waters III capped off with a 3-pointer, but the Grizzlies led 61-54 at halftime.

Despite picking up his fourth foul with 6:11 left in the third, Gilgeous-Alexander stayed in the game and scored seven of his team’s next 12 points.

Memphis took a 95-79 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but Bazley scored 12 points to will Oklahoma City into contention. A 3-point shot by Theo Maledon trimmed the deficit to 121-115 with 25.5 seconds left in regulation, but the Grizzlies hung on.

Dillon Brooks returned to the starting lineup Sunday after missing Memphis’ last 27 games due to an ankle injury. He totaled 15 points and four assists in 26 minutes.

After scoring a career-high 16 points against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, Waters tied it Sunday with 16 points in 30 minutes off the bench.

The Thunder host Charlotte on Monday night.