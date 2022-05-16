NASHVILLE, Tennessee (Storyful/KFOR) – What in the world is a spotted fanaloka? They are not native to the United States, but the first-known baby pup to be born on U.S. soil is now on display at the Nashville Zoo.

The male pup’s parents were recently brought to the Zoo, giving birth to the little guy on April 29th.

Fanalokas are native to Madagascar and are listed as a vulnerable species due to deforestation of their rain forests, as well as hunting. Fanalokas are a relative of the mongoose, and the nocturnal carnivores feed on insects, bird eggs, small mammals, reptiles, and aquatic animals.

The Nashville Zoo stated on Facebook, “We are honored to have them here and to help conserve this vulnerable species.”