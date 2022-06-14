YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (Storyful/KFOR) – Aerial video shows how unprecedented flooding has eaten away the roadways at Yellowstone National Park, causing the park to temporarily close all entrances for the next few days.

The flooding was coupled with dangerous rock slides after torrential rain pummeled the area.

The above video shows the gravity of the situation at Yellowstone’s North Entrance Road through the Gardner Canyon.

Exits remain open but entrances will remain closed until at least Thursday, officials stated.

The 3,500-sq-mile recreation area draws more than 450,000 people each year, as it boasts hundreds of species of wild animals and sits atop a volcanic hot spot. Yelllowstone spreads from Wyoming, to Montana, to Idaho.