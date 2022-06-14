MOSCOW, Russia (Storyful/KFOR) – Thousands of Russians in Moscow waited hours in line to enter former McDonald’s restaurants, which have now been rebranded and named Vkusno i Tochka, meaning “Tasty and that’s it.”

The food appears comparable to the former McDonald’s, which patrons can order via electronic kiosks.

Vkusno i Tochka opened 15 locations in and around Moscow.

McDonald’s announced on May 16th that it would sell all of its 850 Russian stores to a local buyer, and would permanently pull out of the Russian market.

“The humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, and the precipitating unpredictable operating environment, have led McDonald’s to conclude that continued ownership of the business in Russia is no longer tenable, nor is it consistent with McDonald’s values,” a press release stated.

Russian businessman Alexander Govor is the new owner of the former McDonald’s locations, according to reports.

McDonald’s restaurants in Ukraine remain closed, yet the company states it is still providing full salaries for its employees, as well as providing humanitarian aid with food and housing.

McDonald’s has more than 39,000 locations in over 100 countries.