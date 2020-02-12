Agency: Spread the love by becoming foster family to children in need

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A family service agency is asking Oklahoma families to celebrate Valentine’s Day by giving a child a loving home.

Sunbeam Family Services is encouraging families to become foster families.

More than 7,800 Oklahoma children are wards of the state. Sunbeam works to find homes for children ranging from newborns to 17 year olds in Canadian, Cleveland, Gady, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain and Oklahoma counties, a Sunbeam news release states.

“Your love and encouragement can make a real difference in the life of a child,” said Midge Woodard, MSW, director of Foster Care at Sunbeam. “We believe that every child needs a family and there is a family for every child.”

Sunbeam works with foster parents, who can call the agency anytime for assistance.

Sunbeam staff members also provide training to foster parents and perform monthly in-home visits, according to the news release.

Sunbeam also works to certify families seeking to provide foster care to sibling groups of two or more.

“Sibling relationships are emotionally powerful and critically important, in childhood and over the course of a lifetime,” the news release states.

Woodward said foster parents provide children much more than a safe home, Woodard said.

“To support the needs of foster parents and children, we provide our foster families access to all of Sunbeam’s services, including counselors who are trauma-certified and priority placement at high-quality early education sites,” Woodward said.

You must be 21 or older to become a Sunbeam foster parent. Both married couples and single individuals can provide foster care.

To learn more about becoming a foster parent, or to support Sunbeam foster families, visit sunbeamfamilyservices.org/fostercare or contact Simyra Cooper at (405) 609-8931 or scooper@sunbeamfamilyservices.org.