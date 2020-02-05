Airport officials warn of flight cancellations, delays

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As winter continues to make its presence felt across the state, it is impacting air travel for thousands of Oklahomans.

Will Rogers World Aiport officials say crews have been working around the clock to clear runways and de-ice planes.

Although they are doing their best to keep things running, airport officials told KFOR that 11 flights have already been canceled and a number of others have been delayed.

American, Delta and Southwest airlines are all waiving fees to change reservations for travelers.

Travelers who do not want to risk being delayed are encouraged to look at alternate days to travel. They can make changes to their flight plan by calling the airline’s customer care number or visit the airline’s website to make changes.

Although airport maintenance crews will work to keep Terminal Drive clear, drivers are advised to use extra caution navigating in inclement weather since the roadway is still under construction.

Before heading out, travelers are encouraged to check their flight status by going to flyokc.com.