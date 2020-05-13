Alcohol delivery lasting after COVID?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new bill could allow Oklahomans to continue to get alcohol delivered at home even after the pandemic.

Senator Roger Thompson says the curbside pickup and home delivery of alcohol has worked well the last month, so why not change the law permanently?

He has help draft a bill that is making its way through the State Capitol.

“If you order a steak dinner and you want a bottle of wine still packaged and not opened, you can do that,” said Sen. Roger Thompson of Okemah.

Once the lockdown started, the ABLE Commission worked with restaurants, grocery, convenience and liquor stores to make it possible for businesses to make curbside pickup and home delivery of alcohol an option.

It seems to be a hit.

“We’ve had unpresentend demand with curbside and delivery. We’ve been doing our best to keep up with it,” said Blake Cody, General Manager of Byron’s Liquor in OKC.

On Wednesday, a bill introduced in the Senate to make the temporary change legal and permanent.

Thompson says, “It helps to continue to modernize our liquor laws and at the same time it helps business and it helps folks who are at home.. its a lot safer.”

“The lawmakers have answered the call and heard our cries to have that available, so we can make things more efficient for our customers and our staff,” said Cody.

Senate Bill 1928 passed 39-6.

The nays we talked to didn’t want to go on camera but most said they voted “no” on moral grounds.

Some brewery owners are reportedly unsure on the wording of the bill, specifically the difference between shipment and delivery.

Senator Thompson said he would work with them on the details and he maintains that only legal aged business employees can make deliveries.

“It’s somebody 21 delivering to somebody 21. We have to verify that on both ends,” said Thompson.

The bill now moves on to the House where a vote is likely this week.