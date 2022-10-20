NINNEKAH, Okla. (KFOR) – A massive fire at a warehouse near Chickasha in Ninnekah has devoured a facility containing hand sanitizer.

It’s right off US 81, along Quail Road. The fire is still ongoing, and crews have been battling this fire since early Wednesday afternoon. The warehouse contains hand sanitizer which is fueling the fire.

“We did know ahead of time that there was quite a bit of hand sanitizer that was supposed to be recycled at this facility. So that’s always a concern to us,” said Dale Thompson, director of Emergency Management for Grady County.

The fire quickly grew in size, also catching other items outside the facility on fire, along with causing small fires surrounding the property. The priority now is to keep the fire from spreading.

“Basically, just to let it burn out, because we do have a creek back here in the back of us and we want to try to keep any of the product that’s been burning from getting into the creek,” said Thompson.

About half a dozen area fire departments are working to monitor the fire and plan to work overnight as it continues.

“We knew that it had the potential to be a large fire like we had a couple of months ago with the facility just a half a mile up the road,” said Thompson.

Thompson is referring to the nearby fire that happened back in August. It was much like the fire that’s happening right now. That facility too held hand sanitizer and burned for several days. That fire is currently under investigation.

Curtis Hart told KFOR his family owned that business.

“I was teaching manufacturing at my grandfather’s business he started from his garage built. You know, that business went up in 1980. It was one of the finest buildings around here. It all went up due to somebody’s careless negligence and moneymaking schemes,” said Curtis Hart, Chickasha resident and owner of Muscle Car Ranch.

As for this commercial fire, the Grady County interim fire chief said the cause is not suspicious at the moment.

“At this time, I cannot give a cause determination until after we do an investigation,” said Rodney Gregory, interim fire chief for the Grady County Fire Department.

Grady County Emergency Management told KFOR it may be two to three more days until the fire is completely out and the State Fire Marshall and OSBI are both conducting the investigation.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.