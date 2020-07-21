All on-campus OU students set to be tested for COVID-19 before semester starts, university to front the bill

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Oklahoma will requiring all students who live on campus to pass a COVID-19 test, costing the university over half a million dollars.

OU says they are working with a third party testing company to send each student an at-home testing kit in the mail. Students will perform the saliva COVID-19 test themselves and send it back.

Their results should come back in less than a week.

“If it takes a mask and doing a spit test to get rid of us, she’s ready to do it,” Broken Arrow mom Leah Heatherman said.

Oklahoma mom Leah Heatherman is preparing for her daughter Mary-Kate to move out, but freshman move-in day at OU is expected to look a lot different.

“We already know that dorms are petri dishes,” Heatherman said.

Monday afternoon, The University of Oklahoma announced a big back to school update.

All on-campus students have to pass a multi-step checklist before they step foot in their dorm.

1.Complete an at-home COVID-19 test.

OU has partnered with Vault Health to mail students an at-home saliva-based COVID-19 test to complete in advance of their arrival to campus.

2. Receive a negative COVID-19 test result.

Test results will be emailed to students and to OU Health Services up to four days after their test arrives at the Vault Health lab.

3. Complete the university’s online health screening five days prior to the student’s return to campus.

Students must complete this step regardless of their COVID-19 test result. According to OU Med’s Dr. Dale Bratzler, each test will cost the university $100.

“The president told me he thought is important enough that we should pay for this as the university,” OU Medicine Enterprise Chief Quality Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler said.

Deer Creek graduate Peyton Seibel is one of the 5,000 Sooners set to be tested.

“I mean I’m hoping I will get that full college experience but you just don’t know!” Peyton Seibel said.

Some moms tell KFOR they have mixed feelings.

“It actually does seem like common sense,” Leah Heatherman said.

“I think it’s honestly a waste of money,” Kat Porter said. “You just can’t guarantee they won’t be exposed between when they get tested and when they arrive.”

Kat Porter lives in Dallas and will be driving her daughter to Norman.

The university also announced Monday guests aren’t allowed inside, including parents.

“I am just so upset,” Kat Port said. “She is my only child and we wanted to do the whole move in thing like hang up a book shelf with her dad.”

OU announced last month wearing a mask on campus is mandatory and all classes with more than 40 students are online.

After students take the test, the university says they should stay in quarantine before move-in day.

If a student tests positive, they will stay home and work remotely for 2 weeks till they’re negative.

OU also adds they are planning to continue testing throughout the semester for students who show symptoms, blocking off quarantine buildings if needed.

OU officials tell KFOR they are working with off-campus living as well as Greek life to implement the same type of testing.

