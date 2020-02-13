24 dogs rescued from alleged metro fighting ring now recovering

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Despite what rescuers call horrendous circumstances, 24 Pit bulls rescued from an alleged metro dog fighting ring are happy that they're one step closer to finding a forever home.

We're told the dogs were branded with the letter "M" and in pretty bad shape after being rescued from a metro home.

One of them had every single one of her teeth pulled and shows signs of being pregnant several times.

Right now, the pups are in the care of Mutts Misfits. Owner Heather Hernandez told us the Pit bulls are proof that it's not the breed of dog that matters when it comes to bouncing back from traumatic circumstances.

"They were all kind of broken down mentally, really sad. They were all emaciated, and since then, the shelter has put weight [back on them]. When you see so much trauma in animals, you want to make sure it's safe – priority and safety of humans first. All of them are really friendly and sweet, albeit a lot of them are scared," Hernandez said.

Four dogs went to their foster homes on Wednesday. Another nine will ship out on Thursday. News 4 was told some of the dogs are already ready for adoption.

Casper Ingram and his wife Celeste Ingram are both facing 21 counts of animal cruelty and facilitating dog fighting.