Alleged drunk driver crashes through Norman eye clinic

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A Norman private practice is left with a serious amount of damage after an alleged drunk driver veered off the road early Sunday morning.

Dr. Joshua Powell and his employees are left to clean up a mess at his office near 24th Avenue and West Robinson.

“It could’ve been disastrous if it was the day time,” Dr. Joshua Powell said.

Ophthalmologist Dr. Joshua Powell says he still can’t believe his eyes Sunday after pulling up to yellow tape surrounding his office.

Glass was shattered, the brick wall completely crumbled, and three of his exam rooms were wiped out.

Police say around 4 A.M. Sunday morning a truck was barreling down 24th Avenue when it slammed straight into the building.

Officers are still investigating what led up to the crash.

Meanwhile, Dr. Powell says he’s hit was a major setback.

“We are thinking over $100,000 dollars all together of damage,” Dr. Powell said.

That’s not including building damage but instead surgical and other equipment.

“The office kinda sits on a funny bend off 24th,” Dr. Powell said.

But after nearly two decades, Dr. Powell assures he’s still not laughing, begging for the city for a barrier.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

“I am going to try and continue working, but I may have to lease from a colleague here in town,” Dr. Powell said.

Dr. Powell tells KFOR a similar incident happened a few years ago. A man allegedly fell asleep at the wheel during the day and crashed through the front office.

No one was injured in this incident as well.

Norman Police say that one person has been arrested in connection to the incident for driving under the influence.

