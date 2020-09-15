Alleged drunk driver plows into Blanchard family of five’s home

BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) – A family’s home in Blanchard was destroyed when an allegedly drunk driver plowed into it Saturday night.

Siarrah Cooper says she and three of her four children were all inside when it happened.

She says it was just before 10 p.m. when they heard the crash.

“It’s scary. It was a scary experience,” said Cooper.

She says that driver didn’t see a car parked on the side of the street and slammed into it first.

“The driver told police it was only one beer,” she said.

Cooper says the driver ricocheted off of the car it hit first and went straight into her home.

“The first thing that came to my mind was the house is gonna fall or there’s gonna be a fire.”

All the while, Cooper and her kids were inside the home.

“Within nanoseconds, where are my children? They were hysterical, especially my eight-year-old who is old enough to understand what happened.”

The family was miraculously untouched but their home was a different story.

“We just moved in. We were just starting to get settled,” said Cooper.

The garage was the worst hit, which is where the kids’ bikes, scooters and hover boards are stored. Some of them are now destroyed.

Cooper says the new week also brought new blessings.

“My neighbor that was on the other side of me actually came by today and brought my kids brand new bicycles and scooters.”

Cooper says the driver was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok. She is waiting to hear whether or not any criminal charges will be made.

“I just hope it’s a wake-up call. I’m not angry. It’s my understanding that the driver has children, so she has young eyes looking up to her as well. I just hope they’re ok as well.”

The family has set up a Go Fund Me for anyone who would like to help with recovery efforts.