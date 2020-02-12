Alleged serial robber crashes getaway car into gate in OKC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A chase through the metro ended with a crash at an apartment complex.

Police say an alleged serial robber was behind the wheel when he tried to get away Monday, but he quickly found out he turned into a dead end.

"It's scary," Florence Pelayo said. "You really gotta be careful."

Just steps from Florence Pelayo's front porch is a "No Trespassing" sign, but the suspect had no time to read it.

"I was back in my bedroom watching tv and I heard a loud crash and then I thought whoa what is going on here?" Pelayo said.

She opened her door to check it out, only to see a Honda Pilot crashed out and her apartment gate was caved in .

"I saw a black vehicle and I saw its door open," Pelayo said.

Devin Edwards flew right past her trying to get away.

Police say the 25-year-old has been on the run for awhile.

Their only clue to his whereabouts is he may be driving a stolen black Honda Pilot.

Tuesday, an eagle-eyed officer spotted the vehicle in Bethany.

"The vehicle sped away initiating a pursuit," Captain Ronnie Beck with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

Police say Edwards sped down MacArthur during rush hour, but it ended after a sharp turn straight through a rod iron fence at the Savannah Pointe Apartment complex in Warr Acres.

Officers swarmed the parking lot and took Edwards into custody.

"He matches the description of suspect that we were looking for," Capt. Beck.

Police say Edwards is responsible for an armed robbery spree in the metro, Warr Acres, and Bethany. Officers also found a loaded gun in the stolen car.

"God took care of me," Pelayo said. "I'm not hurt and the guy didn't try to get inside my apartment."

Edwards was taken to the Oklahoma County Jail.

According to court records, Edwards has been in and out of the system since 2012, when he was 18 years old.

He has a number of previous convictions for burglary and was last arrested in November 2019.