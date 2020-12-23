Amazon delivery van stolen while driver made deliveries in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An Amazon delivery van was stolen while the driver was making deliveries in a Richmond neighborhood during Christmas week.

According to police, the driver left the van running around noon on Monday while making deliveries on the 500 block of Milton Street. RPD said the van was recovered minutes later in the 3300 block of 5th Avenue.

The Amazon driver reported that cash from their personal item was stolen but no packages were taken during the robbery.

“It was surprising,” said Erik Obermiller.

Obermiller said he saw the scene right outside his own front door around noon, and the real Amazon driver—crying on the sidewalk.

“Saying things like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ And, generally just not having a good time,” Obermiller said.

He said he first saw a beige four door sedan speed down Milton Street. Not far behind, the Amazon van, he says, driving just as fast.

“It was also really sad that it happened, I guess,” Obermiller said. “Right before Christmas and people are really having a hard time this year.”

This isn’t the only time the Amazon brand has been subjected to thieves in Richmond this year.

Back in January, an Amazon delivery truck was stolen outside of a Rite Aid on West Broad Street, and was later found in Gilpin Court. Then in November, a porch pirate dressed as an Amazon employee grabbed packages off the front porch of several homes.

An Amazon representative told 8News the company is working with RPD’s investigation of this latest incident, and that they will work with any impacted customers to make sure they get their items or a refund.

The same representative did not answer 8News’ question if any parcels inside the truck were stolen.

There is no word Tuesday night if this employee remains of the job, and any potential video recording of the incident is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fourth Precinct at (804) 646-4105.