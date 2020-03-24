Amazon suspends almost 4k accounts for alleged price gouging amid COVID-19 outbreak

SEATTLE, Wash. (KFOR) – Amazon says it has suspended 3,900 US selling accounts and will share information of suspected price gougers with state attorneys general and federal regulators during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Price gouging has no place in our stores,” said company representatives on its blog, Day One.

Amazon says it has zero tolerance for price gouging and longstanding policies and systems to prevent this harmful practice:

Making clear to all sellers Amazon’s longstanding policies that ensure fair pricing

Monitoring Amazon stores 24/7 though both automated and manual means and aggressively removing bad actors and offers

Collaborating with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies and policymakers to hold price gougers accountable

Staying focused on Amazon customers and protecting their interests

“Amazon has already removed well over half a million of offers from our stores due to coronavirus-based price gouging. We have suspended more than 3,900 selling accounts in our U.S. store alone for violating our fair pricing policies,” the blog continued.