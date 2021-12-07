Amazon Web Services are down, taking huge parts of internet offline

(The Hill) – Amazon Web Services (AWS) were down Tuesday morning, leaving large parts of the internet reliant on the tech giant’s services offline.

On its health service dashboard, AWS posted a message at 11:22 a.m. ET that the company is “investigating increased error rates for the AWS Management Console.”

“We are experiencing API and console issues in the US-EAST-1 Region. We have identified root cause and we are actively working towards recovery,” AWS said in the message.

The message did not detail what the cause was. A spokesperson for the company declined to detail the identified cause and told The Hill the message will be updated on the health service dashboard “as it’s ready.”

Users reported outage issues across Amazon’s own products, including it’s e-commerce website, Prime Music, Prime Video and Amazon Alexa, according to Down Detector.

Outside websites hosted by AWS including Disney Plus, Tinder, and Venmo were also experiencing outage issues, according to Down Detector.