AMBER ALERT: 18-month-old girl allegedly abducted by armed father recently released from mental facility

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Amber Alert has been issued for an 18-month-old McIntosh County girl who is reported to have been abducted by her allegedly armed father who was recently released from a mental facility.

Theresa Enochs

The Amber Alert states that the man, 33-year-old John Enochs, abducted the girl, Theresa Enochs, after he was released from a mental facility in Arkansas.

The man was in the facility for suicidal and homicidal thoughts, the alert states.

The suspect took the child from her grandparents’ home. Texas is his possible destination.

He is driving an orange 2004 Chevy Colorado pickup with an Oklahoma license plate, plate number KBW795.

Theresa Enochs is described as wearing a white summer dress with flowers and a pink bow.

If you have seen John Enochs or Theresa Enochs or the suspect’s vehicle, please immediately call the Mcintosh County Sheriff’s Office (918) 689-2526.