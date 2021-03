CHARLESTON, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert out of Charleston, Missouri. Officials say they are looking for 15-year-old Kenniyah McCain.

They say the girl was taken from a bus stop this morning by two men.

Authorities are searching for a black Chevy Tahoe or a black Chevy Suburban. The license plate is unknown.

Charleston, Mo. is in southeast Missouri, near Sikeston.

UPDATE: SUSPECTS ARE 2 BLACK MALES PHOTO OF SUSPECT VEHICLE HAS BEEN ADDED pic.twitter.com/LuS5ilYMDl — Missouri State Highway Patrol Alerts (@MSHPAlerts) March 26, 2021

