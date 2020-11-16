AMBER Alert issued for missing 9-year-old boy

Beeville, Texas (KVEO)—An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 9-year-old from Beeville, Texas.

Authorities are searching for Jeremiah Thomas, last seen in Beeville.

Officials say the 9-year-old was in a stolen green 2014 Chevrolet Sonic, bearing Texas license number GCW5960.

Jonathan is described as a Black male with black hair, brown eyes, weighing 65 lbs and 4’06” feet tall.

Police is also looking for 32-year-old Shannon Delilah Thomas in connection to Jonathan’s abduction.

She is described as a Hispanic female, weighing 130 lbs and 5’04” feet tall. Thomas has brown hair, brown eyes.

Shannon Thomas

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Beeville Police Department at 361-358-8100.

