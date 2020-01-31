American Airlines pilots sue to halt flights to China

A mechanic for American Airlines was arrested Thursday and accused of trying to sabotage a commercial airliner shortly before it was set to take off from Miami International Airport for the Bahamas with 150 people on board.

DALLAS, Texas (AP) – American Airlines pilots have sued their company to make it stop all flights to China immediately because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Allied Pilots Association union filed the lawsuit Thursday in state district court in Dallas.

The union’s president is directing his members to reject assignments to fly to China, and for those there to leave the country as soon as they can.

In its lawsuit, the union is citing warnings by U.S. and international health experts.

American has announced plans to suspend flights between Los Angeles and China beginning Feb. 9. It also flies to China from Dallas-Fort Worth.