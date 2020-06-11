American Cancer Society of Oklahoma to host virtual ‘HOPE Starts at Home’ fundraiser

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The American Cancer Society of Oklahoma will host its ‘HOPE Starts at Home’ fundraiser online in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Although in-person events have not been possible this summer, cancer has not stopped during the pandemic, and neither has ACS. Funds are still needed for life-saving research, as well as programs and services for those facing cancer,” an ACS news release states.

The statewide, online event will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, June 26. It will be held on Facebook, and you can register for it by clicking here.

‘HOPE Starts at Home’ is not the only ACS event impacted by the pandemic.

“The Coronavirus has put a lot of things on hold this year,” said Regan Nabors, ACS Senior Manager of Community Development. “That includes many of our ‘Relay For Life’ events throughout Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle, which is part of our region. But we are joining forces now to fuel our mission during these challenging times for those who need it most, and that is our patients, caregivers and their families.”

‘Relay for Life’, an ACS staple in which participants walk together and experience the luminaria lighting ceremony in honor of individuals battling cancer and loved ones who are no longer here, cannot be held in person. However, the effort to raise funds for the fight against cancer continues through the upcoming virtual event, according to Nabors.

“While we cannot come together in person, we can participate in this online virtual event, coming together as a cancer-fighting community. One of our ACS research scientists said recently if funding for cancer research falls short this year because of COVID-19, it will set research back a decade. We cannot let that happen,” Nabors said.

HOPE Starts at Home combines Relay For Life events for the following eight areas:

• South Central Oklahoma

• Pontotoc County

• Muskogee County

• Comanche County

• Grady-Caddo County

• Tulsa Metro

• Greater Texoma

• Panhandle Plains of Texas.