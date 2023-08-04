OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) will be convening at the Oklahoma City Convention Center for their biannual International Low Impact Development Conference August 6-9. Hundreds of engineers and infrastructure experts from across the globe will be attending to deepen their understanding of low-impact development (LID) and other environmental protection topics.

According to the EPA, LID refers to systems and practices implemented to protect water quality and aquatic habitats, also referred to as green infrastructure. These practices include bioretention facilities, vegetated rooftops, rain barrels and permeable pavements.

University of Oklahoma School of Civil Engineering and Environmental Science professor and Oklahoma Water Survey director Jason Vogel will be acting as the conference chair.

OU Gallogly College of Engineering dean John Klier said that hosting the conference in Oklahoma City will not only benefit the university, but also the city as a whole.

“Our School of Civil Engineering and Environmental Science at OU benefits greatly by hosting this international conference, as does the local community,” Klier said. “The synergy of ideas that are generated by events like these often lead to transformative paths forward that benefit us all.”

In addition to hearing from their international colleagues, some attendees are looking forward to sharing details about their experiences in the field while working on their own projects.

“Not only am I looking forward to gaining a global perspective from those in attendance, our team also looks forward to highlighting our involvement on LID projects in Oklahoma and beyond,” Jeremy Rice, hydrologist and associate at engineering consulting firm Freese and Nichols, said. “We have much to learn from one another.”