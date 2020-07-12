An explosion on a naval ship in San Diego injures sailors and causes a three-alarm fire

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Several sailors were injured after an explosion on board a ship at the US Naval Base in San Diego, according to the San Diego Fire Department (SDFD).

The sailors are being treated for a variety of injuries after the explosion on the USS Bonhomme Richard, according to SDFD’s official Twitter account.

Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire on the ship, Muñoz said. Several different agencies are working to fight the blaze.

It’s unclear what started the fire. Officials called for San Diego Fire Department’s assistance Sunday morning, SDFD’s Mónica Muñoz told CNN.

This is a developing report.

Recent Headlines:

Trademark and Copyright 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter