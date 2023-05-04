CARLISLE, England (KFOR/Storyful) – Archaeologists have discovered ancient artifacts dating back nearly 2,000 years, including coins, hair accessories, and 34 semiprecious stones in the drains of what was once a bustling Roman bathhouse.

Carlisle is located in northwest England, which was once under Roman rule, then known as Britannia, until the early 5th century.

Parts of a once 73-mile rock wall named “Hadrian’s Wall” still stands, which was constructed by the Romans around 122 A.D., with forts and bathhouses located along its length.

The ruins of one of the wall’s largest bathhouses, and its many lost treasures, were found underneath the modern-day, storm-damaged Carlisle Cricket Club, which was being relocated when the ancient site was discovered.

Archaeologists have been excavating the site since 2017, and continue to find new and impressive treasures – such as, in late 2022, when they discovered the decorated stones, known as intaglios, and gems that likely fell out of bathers’ signet rings, and into the drains of the bathhouse.

Archaeologist Frank Giecco told the BBC, “They were set with a vegetable glue, and in the hot and sweaty bathhouse, they fell out of the ring settings.”

Photographer Anna Giecco posted photos of the artifacts on Instagram.

Another dig is planned at the site in May. The value of the artifacts has not been disclosed.