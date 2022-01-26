Oklahoma State played host to Iowa State looking to knock off the 23rd ranked team in the nation. Iowa State looked for their first Big 12 road win since 2019 as they rode a 24 game skid into Stillwater.

Moussa Cisse got things going early for the Cowboys notching a couple of big time dunks. Cisse had eight points and seven boards.

This was a back and forth contest that saw 28 lead changes. Isaac Likekele had his best game this year with a big steal and slam right before the half. Likekele had 13 points, seven assists and six boards as OSU took a one point lead into the half.

The game belonged to Avery Anderson though. From the 10:55 mark on in the second half Anderson was the only Cowboy to hit a field goal. He hit three pointers, and ones and tough layups en route to a career high 34 points. Anderson went nine of 16 from the field and 11 of 13 from the free throw line.

But with 21 seconds left, Izaiah Brockington hit a jumper to tie it at 70. He led the Cyclones with 26. Anderson would miss a game winner with three seconds left and we went to overtime.

In overtime, Brockington added five points along with freshman Tyrese Hunter. Hunter had 18 but still OSU wouldn’t go away. Moussa Cisse followed an Anderson missed layup, but that was ruled basket interference with the ball still in the cylinder after a review. OSU trailed 82-81 at the time.

Iowa State added two free throws and the Cowboys had one last chance in OT. Keylan Boone fired up a three that was off the mark, but an offensive board by Cisse found it’s way to Anderson who fired up a three as time expired, but didn’t drop for the Pokes.

OSU fell 84-81 in overtime. The Cowboys fell to 10-9 (3-5) as they battle Florida on the road in the Big 12/SEC Challenge Saturday.