OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says animal lives are at risk after taking in 101 animals in one day.
On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter took in 101 animals and recorded 13 adoptions.
Sadly, 25 animals had to be euthanized.
“We are now over 140% of capacity for dogs. Animals lives are at risk. We currently have just under 100 animals available for adoption. Please do what you can to keep animals out of the shelter,” the organization posted.
Organizers say all dog adoption fees are waived.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 SE 29th St. in Oklahoma City.