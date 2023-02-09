LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KFOR/Storyful) – LeBron James just beat a long-standing record, becoming the NBA’s all-time scoring leader with 38,390 career points during his historic NBA career.

That record was formerly held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who earned the title in April of 1984, and graciously praised LeBron at the Los Angeles Lakers’ home game on February 7th.

According to Storyful, “A new animation created by Kirk Goldsberry and Vanna Bushong shows the trajectory of each shot made by James throughout his NBA career from 2003 to the record-setting basket on Tuesday night. The court in the animation changes throughout the years to reflect the team that James was playing on at the time of each shot.”

Video at the top of this story shows the animation which Goldsberry posted, along with the caption, “All The King’s Buckets.”