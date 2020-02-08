Ann Ogle, loving mother of Oklahoma news legends, dies with family at her side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Ann Ogle, the incomparable woman who raised Kevin, Kent and Kelly Ogle, died Thursday night at the age of 85.

Ann had a beautiful smile and a quick wit. She was smart, funny and capable – everything she needed to nurture and raise the Ogle boys, who would grow up to become Oklahoma broadcast legends.

Of course, they were following the footsteps of their father, former Channel 4 anchor and news director, Jack Ogle.

But Ann was a bit of a news hawk and political junkie herself, working at the Oklahoma Historical Society until she retired.

She died surrounded by her sons, their wives and her grandchildren.